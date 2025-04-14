Qatar Charity Commissions Solar-Powered Water Project in Sagnarigu-Tamale

Sagnarigu: Qatar Charity, an International non-governmental organization in Ghana, has commissioned a Centralized borehole water system at Sanalirigu in Tamale in the Northern Region. The borehole uses solar panel energy to power reservoirs to produce clean drinking water for residents.

According to Ghana News Agency, the project was powered with sustainable climate-resilient solar panels and pumps, marking Qatar Charity's largest ever water solutions model project in Ghana. The programmes Manager of Qatar Charity, Mr. Abdullah Muslem, stated that the method adopted in the project design was cost-effective and environmentally friendly, meeting the residents' needs by operating with sunlight during the day and providing water storage for use at night.

The engineering of the project involved two boreholes complementing each other to ensure a steady water supply. Two solar pumps channel water to three storage tanks with a total capacity of 15,000 liters, supported by a main tank holding 10,000 liters. The total water storage at the main project site is 350,000 liters, with 14 main water storage points installed at four different locations and three tap stands for easy access.

Mr. Muslem emphasized the importance of the local community's role in the project's development and sustainability. The responsibility for the project's safety, operation, and maintenance rests with the residents post-implementation.

The main objective of the project is to provide clean and safe drinking water to over 10,000 men, women, and children in the villages through a network of pipelines and centralized reservoirs. Local residents have expressed their gratitude for the intervention.

"This project is one of its kind in our village that we have witnessed," said Abdullah Muhammed Amin, the constituency communication officer. "We are very thankful for Qatar Charity in this regard, and we hope that they will continue to work for our community in the future."

The chief of the area, Mr. Yakubu Abdulai, expressed his gratitude to Qatar Charity at the opening ceremony, acknowledging the significant impact on health and well-being. "The efficient solar-powered water distribution system represents a positive step towards improving living conditions and enhancing development prospects in this remote village of the northern region," the Chief added.