Speakers at the summit include Debra Mallowah, Vice President, East and Central Africa Franchise at The Coca-Cola Company; Sal Govender, Vice President Southern Africa, Bureau Veritas Testing & Inspections SA (Pty) Ltd.; Dr. Liziwe Masoga, Senior Vice President & Chief HR Officer at Massmart; Alex von Behr, President at vBAssociates, Senior Advisor at House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd and former Global Chief Customer Officer at Unilever; Susan Mboya, Principal and International Advisor, Navigators Global LLC; Marc Roussel, Government Services & International Trade President & SVP Africa, Bureau Veritas. Carlos Barroso, President, CJB Associates; Brian Peters, Financial Sales Expert, former winner of Mr. Universe; Ranu Gupta, Managing Partner, Performance Leverage; Julie Lewis, best-selling author and advisor, Mountain High; and Patricia Obozuwa, Vice President Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability, Africa, The Coca-Cola Company.

Commented Debra Mallowah, Vice President, East and Central Africa Franchise at The Coca-Cola Company, “Diversity is at the core of our business. We continue to invest and make progress in unlocking the full potential of our people with equal access to development and opportunity. We are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® for this important 2021 Africa Edition and contribute to the development of human capital in the region.”

Added Sal Govender, Vice President Southern Africa, Bureau Veritas Testing & Inspections SA (Pty)Ltd, “Gender equality is one of the critical elements of our mission to shape a world based on trust. We are excited to be a leader of the Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® as it is highly synergistic with the positive impact we have seen of gender diversity & inclusion in the workplace.”

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world’s most inspirational women which inspired the summit, “Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a unique opportunity for companies to learn and build sustainable strategies to unlock the full impact of a diverse and inclusive workforce. The 2021 Africa Edition offers companies in Africa a dedicated forum that will enable and inspire their women leaders to success and shape more positive male mindsets in support of diversity & inclusion.”

The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICC) and ENACTUS are the official Industry Partners for the 2021 Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky.

For details please visit www. houseofroseprofessional.com.

Singapore headquartered House of Rose ProfessionalPte. Ltd® is a leader in the global Talent, Training and Transformation businesses and partners with the world’s best companies to enable their leaders to success.

