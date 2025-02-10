CODAC Launches Project to Empower Women Against Extremism in Upper East

Upper East: The Community Development and Advocacy Centre (CODAC), a Non-Governmental Organisation, is rolling out a pilot project named 'Women Against Violent Extremism (WAVE)' aimed at combating violent extremism in select border districts of the Upper East Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, the initiative targets districts such as Bawku West, Binduri, and Pusiga, all within the Kusaug Traditional Area, to prevent incursions by violent extremists from neighboring countries like Burkina Faso. Sponsored by the Commonwealth Development Organisation under the British High Commission in Ghana, the project aspires to build the capacities of at least 540 young men and women in 12 border communities. This will enable them to identify and respond to early signs of extremist activities.

The project will form community volunteer groups whose capacity will be enhanced. They will be connected with WANEP-Ghana and security agencies to report incidents of violent extremism. The initiative also aims to bolster collaboration among key stakeholders in the targeted communities and districts to prevent extremist activities collectively.

Mr. Issahaku Bukari, Programme Manager of CODAC, highlighted at separate inception meetings in the districts that since 2019, there have been cross-border incidents indicating attempts by Violent Extremist Organizations (VEOs) to infiltrate Ghana, especially from the Central Region of Burkina Faso. He noted confirmed extremist activities in areas like Bawku, Widnaba, and the Nazinga forest, with fighters from Burkina Faso's Boulgou province involved. Although arms smuggling from Burkina Faso into Ghana is alleged, no direct ties to terrorist cells have been confirmed.

Bukari emphasized the gender dimensions of violent extremism, underscoring the necessity of gender-focused initiatives. He noted the absence of women-centric projects in Ghana to raise awareness about threats from violent extremists, vulnerabilities, and protective measures for women and girls.

The WAVE project aims to address gender-specific threat gaps by raising awareness among women and girls regarding their vulnerability to extremist manipulations, implementing recruitment strategies, targeting gender-specific radicalization processes, and facilitating their roles within VEOs.

The inception meeting saw participation from Queen mothers, representatives of women and youth groups, Ghana Immigration Service, Customs, Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), the Police, and Opinion leaders. They are expected to work collaboratively to fight violent extremism. Security agency leaders praised the project, suggesting its extension to ensure long-term impact.