Cold store operators kick against taxes on electricity

Some Cold store operators at Kasoa in the Awutu-Senya- East Municipality of the Central Region, have kicked against government's intention to place a 15% VAT on electricity consumption. In an interview with the GNA, they expressed dissatisfaction about the move saying, that will cripple their businesses. Mrs Mary Danquah, a Cold store operator with postpaid meter at the Kasoa old market, in an interview with the GNA said cost of electricity was already high without the tax. She said her monthly electricity bill was between Ghc1,500 and if that tax was imposed, she would have no choice than to close-down the shop. Another operator mentioned GHS1,500 electricity bill every week, and when they tried regulating the power by switching off their refrigerators, their products went bad. They vehemently opposed the move and called on government to rescind the decision. They bemoaned the numerous taxes they were already burdened with and urged the government to be considerate in imposing additional tax on electr icity to save their businesses. Some youth employees expressed frustration that business owners were threatening to shut down their businesses if the new VAT was introduced, saying they would be rendered unemployed. They appealed to the government to reconsider the decision in order not to escalate the unemployment situation in the country. Source: Ghana News Agency