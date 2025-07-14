Combating SGBV: Police Commander Urges Victims to Break the Silence

Asiwa: Victims of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) have been urged not to suffer in silence but to take advantage of the existing socio-legal frameworks to seek justice and protection. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fatawu Zakaria, the District Police Commander of Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, gave the advice at a stakeholder engagement in Asiwa.

According to Ghana News Agency, the event formed part of an SGBV Prevention and Response Project being implemented in the district by Rights and Responsibilities Initiatives Ghana (RRIG). ASP Zakaria cautioned that remaining silent in the face of abuse not only perpetuates the cycle of violence but, in some cases, could lead to the loss of lives. He emphasized the importance of reporting abuse to appropriate state institutions or confiding in someone who can intervene, stating that keeping quiet is not an option in an abusive environment.

The project is being rolled out in five communities in the Bosome Freho District as part of the broader S(HE) Project – Support to Human Rights, Gender and Civil Society in Ghana, a joint initiative by GIZ Ghana and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ). It seeks to safeguard survivors of discrimination and gender-based violence by improving shelter conditions, strengthening community intervention centres, and enhancing referral systems.

ASP Zakaria also encouraged children, both boys and girls who may be experiencing abuse at the hands of caregivers, teachers, or others, to confide in a trusted adult and seek help. He pledged the support of his office for the project and called on the public to report all SGBV-related cases to the police for swift action. He revealed that although the district currently lacked a dedicated Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), efforts were underway to establish one to enhance the handling of such cases.

Madam Aba Oppong, Executive Director of RRIG, said the campaign aimed to reduce cases of SGBV in the targeted communities through collaboration with both state and non-state actors. She noted that the expectation is that through sustained advocacy, cases of SGBV will decline in the five communities, while improving citizens’ confidence in engaging with referral agencies. She emphasized that SGBV caused lifelong trauma with severe social and economic consequences, while also undermining development, peace, and equal rights in communities. Madam Oppong applauded stakeholders in the district for their active participation and urged them to continue playing their roles in combating the menace at all levels of society.