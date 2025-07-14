Fight Against Illegal Mining: Seven Arrested at Abora

Abora: The Central Regional Police Command has arrested seven individuals in connection with illegal mining activities in Abora, located in Upper Denkyira West, Central Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, the arrests were made following an intelligence-led operation at the targeted location where the suspects were actively involved in illegal mining. The suspects have been identified as Latif Abdul Gyimah, 55, Mohammed Bello, 44, George Azu, 52, Kingsley Owusu, 23, Sampson Afadzi, 45, Simon Atakpo, 21, and Andrews Otto, 26.

During the operation, authorities confiscated a range of items including one single-barrel shotgun, two pump-action shotguns (Mossberg 500A12GA) with serial numbers T069032 and T075882, 26 live cartridges, two excavators, two Hyundai excavator monitors, three unregistered motorbikes, one unregistered Haojin tricycle, and a newly installed water pump machine. Efforts are ongoing to recover additional excavators from the site.

The police brief stated that all suspects are currently in custody assisting with investigations, and the seized items are being securely retained by the police.