Committee Urges Government Support for COA Research’s Breakthrough in Viral Disease Treatment

Cape coast: Parliament’s Select Committee on Health has visited the COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited in the Central Region to explore the potential of a discovered treatment for HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other viral diseases. The Committee was impressed by the work of Professor Samuel Duncan and his team, who have allegedly discovered a formula with promising results.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, the Deputy Ranking Member of the Committee, emphasized the need for government support, stating, “We believe that this is a wake-up call for government and government institutions to sit up and support what the professor is doing.” He highlighted the potential economic benefits, pointing out a market worth about $76 billion that could boost the country’s economy.

Mr. Boakye-Yiadom noted that the Committee’s visit underscored the potential for collaboration and support in addressing healthcare challenges in Ghana. He mentioned that the COA product has shown promise in treating various viral diseases and has received necessary approvals from regulatory bodies. However, he stressed that funding and recognition remain key challenges, urging government intervention.

Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, the Chairman of the Health Committee, expressed the Committee’s intention to bring attention to the COA product in Parliament and to request a statement from the Minister of Health. He advocated for supporting initiatives like COA research and manufacturing to unlock new opportunities for economic growth and improved healthcare outcomes.

Dr. Nawaane emphasized the importance of collaboration between parliament, healthcare institutions, and research organizations in driving progress and innovation in healthcare. He stated, “With government support, Ghana could potentially become a leader in the development of new treatments for viral diseases.”

The Committee’s visit to the Central Regional Minister, the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, and COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited was part of a series of oversight visits to health facilities in the country.