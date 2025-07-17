Private Sector and VRCC Team Up with Malaysia to Boost Kenaf Industry in Volta Region

Accra: Private sector operators and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) are joining forces with Malaysia to establish a kenaf production industry in the Volta region. The initiative, spearheaded by the Regional Minister, Mr. James Gunu, aims to create income opportunities and attract foreign exchange earnings.

According to Ghana News Agency, an eight-member delegation, sponsored by the private sector operators, recently visited Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to learn about kenaf cultivation with the intent to replicate these practices in Ghana. Kenaf (Hibiscus cannabinus) is a fast-growing plant known for its rich fiber, pulp, and mineral content, maturing within 3-4 months.

The team plans to invest in the entire value chain of the plant, establishing various agro-processing industries to create sustainable, well-paying jobs. During the visit, the delegation toured several institutions related to the kenaf industry, including plantations, the Kenaf Industry Association of Malaysia, and the Ministry of C

ommodities and Plantations.

The Malaysian Minister, Datut Seri Johan Abdul Ghani, expressed a commitment to supporting Ghana in developing the plant’s full value chain. He proposed a 1,000-hectare model that could potentially generate an annual income of $200 million. The Minister appointed Dr. Noor Intam Anuar as an ‘Ambassador for Ghana’ on the kenaf project to facilitate shared benefits.

At a press conference, Mr. George Sika, the Project Coordinator, announced that a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and a Memorandum of Understanding were signed with Malaysia. He revealed plans for the Kenaf Ambassador and her team of experts to visit Ghana in August to potentially start production. The Malaysian Ministry of Commodities and Plantations will supply the VRCC with advanced kenaf seeds for trials and multiplication.

The delegation also engaged with the Asian-Africa Chamber of Commerce, which showed interest in investing $3 billion in various sectors of the region’s economy and Ghana at large. Mr. Sika reporte

d that 5,000 hectares of land have been acquired in the South Tongu enclave for planting and seed multiplication.

Additionally, the VRCC has established a Project Coordinating Unit (PCU) and a management board to ensure effective coordination and successful outcomes. Mr. William Dzamefe, Regional Director of Food and Agriculture, stated that Malaysia promised to supply a container full of foundation seeds to initiate the project. He assured that the region’s food security, particularly in rice production, would not be compromised.

Kenaf production involves establishing farms and plantations, processing leaves into animal feed, and converting the plant’s fibers into products like jute, bags, paper, and ropes. The seeds can be processed into edible oils, medicinal oils, building materials, and other products, totaling 31 different uses.