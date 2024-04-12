Commuters urged not to pay additional transport fares

Commuters across the country have been asked not to pay any additional transport fares. This advice is coming from the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and on the heels of the recent arbitrary increase in transport fares by some drivers. A press release jointly issued by GPRTU and GRTCC and copied to the Ghana News Agency asked the citizenry not to pay any extra fares until a consensus was reached. The statement described such increases as illegal and in contravention of the Administrative Instrument on the review of public transport fares. The transport bodies indicated that they had not reached a consensus with the Ministry of Transport on adjustment in fares following recent hikes in fuel prices and the attendant operational cost. 'As has been the practice, the leadership met with the Ministry of Transport on Wednesday 10th April 2024 to present our demands. Once consensus is reached, the public will be duly informed,' the statement said. 'Therefore, any increase outside the Administrative Instrument should be disregarded and treated with contempt,' the statement added. 'We, therefore, urge commuters not to pay any fare outside the existing fares. 'We also want to urge all drivers to abide by this directive and have confidence in the leadership,' the statement said. It urged all Regional Administrations, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, and the Station Welfare Committees to ensure compliance with the existing fares. They assured transport operators of the leadership of the two bodies' commitment to continuously push for the welfare of transport operators. Source: Ghana News Agency