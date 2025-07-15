Cost of Healthy Diet Highest in Western Region – MOFA Report

Accra: The Western Region recorded the highest minimum cost of a healthy diet (CoHD) in Ghana in the first quarter of 2025 at GHS21.29. This cost is GHS11.46 higher than that of the Ahafo Region (GHS9.83), which recorded the lowest CoHD, and GHS6.18 above the national average of GHS15.11.

According to Ghana News Agency, the figures were disclosed at a dissemination workshop and launch of quarterly CoHD monitoring by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), in Accra. The Greater Accra Region followed with GHS20.31; Volta Region – GHS20.29; Eastern Region – GHS16.89; and Ashanti Region – GHS15.99, rounding off the top five.

In 2024, the Western Region also led with GHS17.75, followed by Greater Accra with GHS17.50. Ahafo Region again recorded the lowest (GHS9.17), with the national average at GHS12.29. The study was conducted by the Statistics, Research and Information Directorate (SRID) of MOFA, with technical support from Tufts University of the United States.

CoHD refers to the minimum cost of food required to meet daily nutritional needs outlined in the national food-based dietary guidelines. Inability to afford it indicates limited access to sufficient nutrition. Ms. Eunice Arhin, Deputy Director at SRID-MOFA, said the study aimed to assess the affordability of healthy diets across regions.

She said over 70 food items were sampled from 190 markets nationwide, excluding the Central Region. Data was collected weekly, with regional averages computed monthly. Ms. Arhin noted that vegetables and animal source foods contributed the highest cost shares-30 percent and 27 percent respectively-while fats and oils accounted for the least at one percent.

Other food group contributions were starchy staples – 20 percent; legumes, nuts and seeds – 14 percent; and fruits – seven percent. She attributed price fluctuations to seasonality and transportation, stating, “So depending on availability of the specific food item, prices would be influenced. If we have them in abundance, you will see prices going down, but during scarcity periods, you see prices going up. It’s about demand and supply.”

“Also, depending on where they (food items) are moving from and where they are moving to, prices would be affected,” she indicated. On least-cost items per food group, white maize, dried cassava chips (‘konkonte’) and yellow maize topped starchy staples; fresh coconut, avocado pear and pawpaw led fruits; while alefu, carrot and kontomire were the cheapest vegetables. Animal source foods included kako, salted dried tilapia (‘koobi’) and mutton.

Mr. Paul Siameh, Acting Chief Director of MOFA, described a healthy diet as foundational to productivity, impacting child development and chronic disease management. He said the findings would help inform effective and inclusive nutrition and food policies. Professor Richmond Aryeetey of the University of Ghana School of Public Health called for standardised commodity measurements to protect consumers and urged the application of the findings to improve national nutrition.