Two Jailed 15 Years Each for Robbery in Kumasi

Kumasi: A Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced two persons to 15 years’ imprisonment each in hard labour for robbery and related offences. The convicts, Abass Kasim (26) and Daniel Morro, alias ‘China’ (25), denied charges including conspiracy to commit robbery, unlawful entry, abetment of crime, and possession of firearms without authority.

According to Ghana News Agency, a statement issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Atsu Ahianyo, Head of Public Affairs at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, said the Court ordered that all sentences run concurrently. Three accomplices remain at large. DSP Ahianyo said the gang attacked a resident of Atonsu Kuwait, Kumasi, on July 31, 2021, at about 0230 hours, wielding a pistol and cutlasses.

They shot the victim in the abdomen, inflicted multiple cutlass wounds, and robbed him of personal belongings. Stolen items included an iPhone 1 valued at GHS5,500.00, a Samsung phone worth GHS500.00, two Apple wristwatches valued at GHS3,000.00, two M.K. ladies’ handbags, an unspecified quantity of jewellery, 600 US Dollars, and an undisclosed amount of Cedis.

Following investigations, Kasim was arrested on August 12, 2021. He admitted involvement and led police to Morro’s arrest, where a pistol used in the attack was retrieved. ‘On Thursday, August 19, 2021, they were arraigned before Kumasi Circuit Court Four, where they were initially remanded into custody after pleading not guilty,’ the statement said.

After prolonged proceedings, the two were convicted on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, and sentenced to 15 years on each count. They have since been transferred to the Central Prisons in Kumasi to begin serving their sentences.