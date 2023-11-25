Create avenues for young graduates to stay, work in Ghana – Asantehene

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has emphasised the importance for the Government and other stakeholders in education to create an enabling environment and entrepreneurial avenues in Ghana for young university graduates to stay and work. He said the current situation where energetic young Ghanaian graduates were compelled to move in droves to seek greener pastures abroad, posed a serious threat to the future of the country. Otumfuo Osei Tutu said human migration was not inherently negative but the current situation where professionals like nurses, doctors, and teachers left for promising opportunities abroad was a challenge. 'It is equally critical to know that if this phenomenon remains unchecked, it poses a huge threat to our future generations. The departure of our potential leaders who should be actively contributing to the growth and development of our country raises a challenge,' he said. Otumfuo Osei Tutu, also the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), said this in an address to climax the 57th Congregation of the University, graced by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. 'We must collectively work to transform our country into an entire strong and compelling nation for our youth to stay and work,' he said. 'To achieve this, it is important for the Government and stakeholders in education to embark on innovative strategies aimed at creating an effective environment and entrepreneurial avenues to facilitate job creation to help retain our young graduates.' Otumfuo Osei Tutu implored all stakeholders to aggressively continue the fight against illegal mining activities in the country. 'Whenever I speak, I am compelled to denounce this disruptive practice of 'galamsey,' though the Government has achieved some level of success, but it is still a problem that has created severe damage to our lands and water bodies.' 'Not too long ago, I am sure you all heard what I did to people from my kingdom who were involved in illegal mining activities.' 'I would like t he Government to reciprocate this action to restore the country's natural resources.' Vice President Dr Bawumia said the digitisation agenda, which the Government was aggressively pursuing, was the way to go to transform the nation.? He said from December this year, newborn babies would receive their Ghana cards at birth. The Vice President said the Government would continue to improve teaching and learning, especially in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. He commended the KNUST for its leadership role in science and technology education, adding the Government would work to ensure the early completion of the University Teaching Hospital to enhance practical education and training in health. Professor Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice Chancellor of KNUST, said a total of 17,437 students graduated this year. Out of that number, 13,170 were undergraduates and 4,267 were post-graduate students. She said the University would continue to play its role effectively to train the needed h uman resources in engineering, health, science, technology and other areas to speed up the nation's development. Source: Ghana News Agency