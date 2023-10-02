CSAT Strengthens Its Technical Committee

CSAT Announces the Expansion of its External Technical Committee

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The IBFD Centre for Studies in African Taxation (CSAT) is delighted to announce the expansion of its External Technical Committee with the appointment of three new members. These prominent tax experts bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization, fortifying CSAT’s mission of fostering robust tax policies across Africa.

The newly appointed members of the External Technical Committee are:

Mrs Laila Benchekroun, Head of International Taxation and Cooperation Division, General Tax Administration, Morocco;

Mr Salifou Tiemtore, Director of Customs Union and Taxation, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS); and

Ms Christine Kahema Muthui, Founder and Director, Alpha Tax and Business Advisory Services, Kenya.

We are also delighted to confirm the extension of tenure for our current External Technical Committee members: Chief Mark Anthony C. Dike, Prof. Johann Hattingh and Prof. David J. Bakibinga.

CSAT is IBFD’s in-house think tank with a mission to provide research into sound tax policies for Africa. It is staffed by a team of IBFD specialists well versed in the tax systems of all African nations, and it leverages a robust network of local country experts.

The External Technical Committee plays a crucial role in contributing its technical expertise in the implementation of CSAT’s strategy and the execution of its activities. These activities include CSAT’s flagship event, the annual Africa Tax Symposium, as well as numerous other research and capacity development projects.

Belema Obuoforibo, Member of IBFD’s Executive Board and Chair of CSAT, comments, “We are pleased to welcome our new Committee members, and to continue our work with our current Committee members. This new Committee will strengthen our mission to provide groundbreaking research, leading to tax policies that would drive economic growth and development for Africa.”

For more information on CSAT’s activities, visit https://www.ibfd.org/ibfd- centre-studies-african- taxation-csat.

