Customs Prepared for 24-Hour Operations at Ports, Says Assistant Commissioner

Tema: Assistant Commissioner Theresa Potakey, the new Sector Commander of the Tema Collection, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has affirmed that Customs possesses the manpower necessary to facilitate 24-hour operations at the ports. According to Ghana News Agency, Assistant Commissioner Potakey emphasized this commitment while speaking at a ceremony marking the retirement of her predecessor, Assistant Commissioner Christiana Odi Adjei. Potakey highlighted that the Division's 24-hour operational capability aligns with President John Dramani Mahama's vision of a round-the-clock economy. She mentioned that the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and other freight stations are expected to adopt this approach, noting that the Division already has the personnel to support such an initiative. Assistant Commissioner Potakey underscored the importance of the Tema sector, which contributes over 80.5 percent of customs revenue. She pledged to exceed revenue targets as the new sector comman der. In 2024, the Tema collection surpassed its target of GHS33,925,850,000, achieving a collection of GHS36,857,370,000 by year-end. Potakey also committed to addressing the welfare of officers and resolving issues with the command's stakeholders to ensure the revenue collection target is exceeded. She emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement and maintaining an open-door policy to address concerns, ensuring timely release of consignments with backup systems to facilitate smooth operations. Meanwhile, the outgoing sector commander, Assistant Commissioner Christiana Odi Adjei, expressed confidence in her successor's ability to exceed targets. Adjei noted that Assistant Commissioner Potakey is well-equipped to advance the Division's objectives and has mentored others to continue the mandate in the future.