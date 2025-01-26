ADRA Launches Livelihood Project for Asylum Seekers and Host Communities

Bawku West: The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Ghana has initiated a one-year livelihood intervention program designed to enhance food and nutrition access and bolster the resilience of asylum seekers and host communities. The project, based in the Bawku West District in the Upper East Region, is termed the 'Livelihood Enhancement and Agricultural Development for Sustainability (LEADS) project' and is part of a larger initiative focused on enhancing food security, nutrition, and resilience among the most food-insecure and vulnerable populations in the area. According to Ghana News Agency, the project is funded by the French Government through the World Food Programme (WFP) and aims to benefit asylum seekers in Tarikom and five host communities: Tarikom, Sapeliga, Tilli, Widnaba, and Timonde. It is set to directly impact 245 households, totaling 2,254 individuals, by improving their food and nutrition security, building resilience, and fostering social cohesion between the host communities and asylum seekers. The initiative also aligns with government efforts to support both asylum seekers and host communities, helping them lead dignified lives while ensuring resilience. During a stakeholder engagement and needs assessment validation workshop in Zebilla, Dr. Isaac Kankam-Boadu, Country Director of ADRA Ghana, stated that 80 percent of the project's interventions would target asylum seekers, with the remaining 20 percent benefiting host communities. Dr. Kankam-Boadu emphasized that the project would empower beneficiaries to engage in climate-smart agriculture, including vegetable, grain, and legume production, as well as livestock and guinea fowl farming, aquaculture, and vocational training. He noted the importance of involving host communities to ensure social cohesion and acknowledged that it's crucial for host communities to receive support, given that they share their resources with asylum seekers. Further, the Country Director highlighted that the project would connect beneficiaries with va lue chain actors to establish viable market linkages for their products. A needs assessment conducted prior to the project rollout allowed stakeholders to validate findings and adopt them for future use, fostering collaboration in the implementation process. The stakeholder engagement included representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Water Resources Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Fishery Commission, and other NGOs, along with host chiefs, community members, and leaders of the asylum seekers. Mr. Joseph Kpamka Dindiok, Monitoring and Evaluation, Accountability and Learning Manager at ADRA Ghana, shared findings indicating that most beneficiaries are involved in crop farming, such as maize and rice, and that resources would support their agricultural activities. Expressing optimism, Mr. Dindiok noted that the partnership with relevant state stakeholders would ensure the project's sustainability beyond its September 2025 conclusion, with lessons learned being replicable by other stakeh olders. Mr. Alhassan Ahmed, Bawku West District Coordinating Director, praised ADRA Ghana and its partners for their continued support, stating that the initiative would significantly improve food and nutrition security for beneficiaries and promote social cohesion.