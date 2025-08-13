Deeper Life Bible Church Embraces Technology for Comprehensive Member Database

Sunyani: The Deeper Life Bible Church has announced its initiative to leverage technology in creating a comprehensive database for its members. The church emphasized the importance of accurate data in fostering both spiritual and physical development. This initiative aims to capture detailed information about each member, including their names, occupations, and locations.

According to Ghana News Agency, Pastor Christopher Agbenyafia, the Coordinating Overseer for the Middle-Belt Zone of the church, shared this development during a joint service held in Sunyani. He stated that all members would be required to register and provide accurate personal information. The middle-belt zone includes the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions, and the service witnessed participation from church members across various regions and districts.

Pastor Agbenyafia highlighted the importance of focusing on vulnerable groups, such as widows and orphans, to ensure they receive necessary support. He also reminded the congregation about the Deeper Life ‘Jubilee Project,’ which aims at significant physical infrastructure development within the church. He encouraged members to contribute both financially and voluntarily to this cause.

In his sermon, Pastor Agbenyafia urged Christians not to underestimate their potential. He advised them to adhere to biblical principles and doctrines, emphasizing the importance of prayer for acquiring knowledge and wisdom. He encouraged the congregation to deepen their faith in God and follow the example of Jesus Christ, enduring any persecutions and hardships that come with their faith.

He recounted his personal experiences since his conversion in 1980, testifying to God’s consistent faithfulness in his life, ministry, and family, despite facing challenges. Pastor Agbenyafia concluded by urging members to remain steadfast in their faith and continue to build on their potential.