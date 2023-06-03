Déguiche tells TAP: “All African continent will be in Hammamet”

There is keenness to support the efforts of the Tunisian National Olympic Committee in securing the successful conduct of the 2nd African Beach Games, slated to held next June 23-30 in Hammamet, said Minister of Youth and Sports Kamel Déguiche. This event will help promote Tunisia's image and increase its openness on its African environment. In an interview with TAP, the minister welcomed the organisation of this major continental multi-sport event which will bring together unprecedentedly 53 African countries and over 1,000 athletes. The event marks a return to the organisation of large-scale sports events some 20 years after the 2001 Mediterranean Games. "These games are a new challenge which requires the ministry, the Tunisian National Olympic Committee and all actors to pool efforts. Likewise, various State departments need to be involved to make of the games a success," Déguiche further said. "This multi-faceted event goes beyond the sporting and competitive dimension to involve the promotion of Tunisian tourism, the country's cultural heritage and natural products. This in addition to its ecological dimension. "We hope the event will be an opportunity to celebrate sports and competition and stimulate the whole region," the minister added," especially as "we rely on the contribution of young volunteers and civil society to make a success of these games." Kamel Déguiche expressed the hope to see Tunisian athletes stand atop the podium and bag the highest possible number of medals. That will be an unqualified success, he further said. Other beach events will hopefully be organised in Tunisia, considering the natural and weather features of the country which are conducive for the organisation of similar sports events throughout the year. "I am sure that we can excel in this area, notably as this will provide better visibility to encourage investment in sports." the Minister said. Déguiche laid emphasis on the contribution of the State to funding these games and the measures taken, in coordination with international authorities, to guarantee the smooth running of the competition under the best conditions. "The whole African continent will be here, in Hammamet," the minister said. African countries have always demonstrated keenness to participate in games hosted by Tunisia. The "record number of participants in these games reflects Tunisia's openness on its African environment. It also comes as "a reponse to a wave of attacks targeting our country to cast doubt on its good relations with African countries."

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse