Deputy Education Minister Praises Takoradi Technical University for Inclusivity in Technical Education

Takoradi: Dr. Clement Apaak, the Deputy Minister for Education, has commended Takoradi Technical University (TTU) for its commitment to inclusivity in Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET). The university has successfully graduated 192 students with hearing impairments, reflecting its inclusive educational practices.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Apaak expressed his admiration during the 25th Congregation of TTU, where over 2,000 students were honored in various undergraduate and graduate programs. Out of these, 273 received first-class honors, 1,812 second-class upper, 264 second-class lower, and two students passed. The Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of TVET in Ghana's socio-economic transformation, noting the government's dedication to strengthening TVET as a key driver of industrialization, job creation, and economic development.

Dr. Apaak highlighted the need to bridge the gap between TVET education and industry demands, ensuring that graduates possess relevant skills for the modern job market. He discussed the government's initiatives to align the TVET curriculum with industry needs, enhancing employability and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among graduates. Investment in modern infrastructure and strategic partnerships with industry players are pivotal in providing practical learning and real-world experience for students.

The Deputy Minister also underscored the government's focus on fostering entrepreneurship, providing financial support, scholarships, and funding opportunities for start-ups. The integration of entrepreneurship training aims to empower graduates to establish their own businesses, contributing significantly to Ghana's industrialization agenda.

Moreover, the digitization of TVET education is advancing, incorporating smart learning technologies, automation, and AI-driven training models to prepare students for future work environments. Dr. Apaak reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to strengthening TVET and supporting every graduate's success.

He acknowledged TTU's role as a leader in this educational transformation, contributing to Ghana's global workforce competitiveness. Dr. Apaak encouraged the graduates to view their education as a national asset, urging them to harness their determination, ingenuity, and resilience to drive Ghana's industrial transformation.

Professor Augustine Ocloo, Deputy Director General of the Ghana Technical Education Commission, encouraged graduates to engage with industry and build networks that would enhance their career and personal growth. Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, Vice Chancellor of TTU, announced the university's plans to introduce PhD and Doctor of Technology programs, expanding its academic offerings to meet evolving industry demands.

Mr. Samuel Kweku Damoah distinguished himself as the top graduate with a CGPA of 4.93, exemplifying the academic excellence fostered at TTU.