Gold Fields Addresses Persistent Water Crisis at Fiaseman Senior High School

Tarkwa: Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has constructed a 40,000-liter water facility to address the persistent water crisis at Fiaseman Senior High School (FIASEC) and ensure students have access to clean and reliable water. The project, valued at $17,000, includes a newly drilled borehole, a submersible pump, a filtration system, a concrete structure, poly tanks for storage, and pipes to supply water to the boys and girls dormitories, as well as the kitchen.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Abdel Razak Yakubu, the Executive Secretary of GFGF, addressed the audience at the commissioning ceremony, which coincided with this year's World Water Day. He highlighted the health risks from waterborne infections and other conditions that students faced when accessing water from natural sources. Mr. Yakubu explained that the headmaster of FIASEC had reached out to the Foundation a few years ago to seek assistance in providing a reliable water source for the school.

Mr. Yakubu noted that although GFGF's initial scope was limited to host communities, they decided to extend support to FIASEC due to the urgent need. He expressed hope for further requests to the GFGF board to expand support and address more challenges. Discussions with the Electricity Company of Ghana are ongoing to explore switching from prepaid to postpaid metering, which could simplify management for the school. Mr. Yakubu assured that GFGF would provide at least three months' worth of electricity credits or units to ease the school's financial burden.

Emphasizing the importance of maintenance, Mr. Yakubu urged the school's headteacher and management to form a committee to find ways to fund the facility's upkeep. Madam Linda Dedoo, an Extension and Commercial Services Specialist from the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, also called for collective efforts to preserve water sources and ecosystems. She highlighted recent unsuccessful drilling attempts in Agona, underscoring the urgency of improved water conservation strategies.

Mrs. Catherine Andoh-Mensah, Municipal Director of Education, Tarkwa Nsuaem, assured GFGF that the Parent, Teacher Association, board members, and school management would collaborate to ensure the project's sustainability. Mr. John Kofi Sagoe, Headteacher of FIASEC, expressed gratitude to GFGF and urged corporate institutions, NGOs, and individuals to support the school in addressing other infrastructure challenges.

World Water Day is celebrated annually on March 22 to emphasize the importance of freshwater and advocate sustainable management of water resources.