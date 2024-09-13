Deriv Honoured with ‘Best Customer Service’ Award at Global Forex Awards

Deriv’s client-first philosophy earns the ‘Best Customer Service’ award at the Global Forex Awards, coinciding with its 25th year of empowering traders.

2024 is the year of wins for Deriv, which earlier this year won the ‘Most Trusted Broker’, ‘Best Trading Experience’ (LATAM) 2024, and ‘Best Latam Region Broker’ awards.

Deriv receives Best Customer Service Award

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deriv, a globally recognised online trading company with a 25-year legacy of trust, innovation, and service, has been recognised for its exceptional customer support by winning the ‘Best Customer Service’ award at the prestigious Global Forex Awards.

The ‘Best Customer Service’ award, coinciding with Deriv’s 25th anniversary, recognises the company’s unwavering dedication to providing clients with a seamless and supportive experience, further emphasising their commitment to delivering an exceptional trading environment.

The company’s success over the past 25 years has been built on a foundation of client-centricity. Deriv offers exclusive educational resources, competitive trading conditions, user-friendly platforms, and innovative products. It has also consistently invested in building robust customer support via its Knowledgebase , Help Center , Live Chat, and WhatsApp service to ensure clients receive timely and effective support.

Rakshit Choudhary, co-CEO of Deriv commented: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. This recognition reflects the tireless efforts of our customer support team, who consistently exceed expectations in assisting our clients. As we mark 25 years of Deriv, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and empowering traders worldwide.”

“This prestigious recognition validates our commitment to innovation and reinforces the trust our clients place in us. It inspires us to continue pushing boundaries, setting new industry standards, and prioritising customer satisfaction in everything we do,” said Jeyavarthini Vairakanan, VP of Customer Experience.

Deriv’s customer support philosophy is built on integrity, responsiveness, and expertise. The company understands that trading can be complex and strives to make the journey as smooth as possible for its clients. Whether answering a simple query or resolving a more complicated matter, Deriv’s support team is always ready to assist and has invested in providing educational material and ebooks for traders of all levels.

About Deriv

For 25 years, Deriv has been committed to making online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Trusted by over 2.5 million clients worldwide, the company offers an expansive range of trade types and boasts over 300 assets across popular markets on award-winning, intuitive trading platforms. The company’s dedication to innovation and client satisfaction has earned it numerous accolades, including the recent ‘Best Customer Service’ award at the Global Forex Awards.

