Diop wants more women in higher political positions

The Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security of the Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Bineta Diop has encouraged African women to take up higher positions in politics. Diop in a recent interview with Nampa strongly articulated and advocated for the promotion of women leaders, emphasizing the existing political will and the abundance of policies, such as the equality principle at the AU. The special envoy, while referencing the historic election of former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, underscored that it is time to translate this will into action by electing more women into leadership positions, particularly at the highest levels. 'Women are just as competent in their capacity to lead, drawing from their roles in liberation movements, peacemaking endeavours and development agendas, can be transformative and have a great impact,' she expressed. The chairperson further emphasised the transformative impact of women in leadership roles, while acknowledging the efforts of past female leaders in various African nations and the establishment of networks like the Africa Women Leaders Network. Diop also strongly commended and supported Namibia's efforts in enabling women leadership by advocating for its first female president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, adding that the country is indeed ready for female leadership. 'By bringing a different perspective to the table and prioritising human security dimensions such as education and healthcare access, women leaders can drive meaningful change in society. We therefore urge for the acceleration of implementation towards achieving gender parity in leadership roles.' Meanwhile, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye acknowledged Diop's sentiments, adding that the recent AU seminar on high-level peace and security which took place at Swakopmund adopted the Swakopmund Process, which is aligned with the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, further solidifying the commitment to advancing the agenda of women, peace and security. Acc ording to Adeoye, the endorsement of the Swakopmund Process by the AU Peace and Security Council marks a significant milestone, signifying an ongoing commitment to championing women's causes in peace and security. 'This initiative, to be held annually or biannually across five regions, will serve as a platform to amplify the voices of women in advancing peace and security agendas,' he noted. Source: The Namibia Press Agency