Dr Bawumia Lauds NPP Grassroots as Key to Party’s Success

Takoradi: The 2024 Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed deep appreciation to the party's polling station executives and grassroots supporters, describing them as the NPP's greatest assets. Speaking during his 'Thank You' tour of the Western Region in Takoradi, Dr Bawumia acknowledged the tireless efforts of the rank and file of the party in sustaining its strength across the country. According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Bawumia emphasized that the victory and achievements of the party over the years were largely due to the unwavering commitment and sacrifices made by individuals at the grassroots level. He observed that their loyalty and hard work formed the bedrock upon which the party's successes were built, noting that without the support of the grassroots, no political party could achieve its objectives. Dr Bawumia highlighted the crucial role played by grassroots supporters, stating, "It is the grassroots that defend the party in every community, market, and hou sehold." He urged the executives to remain resolute in their dealings as the party prepares for crucial general elections in 2028. Former Vice President Bawumia underscored the need to continue engaging and supporting the base of the party to remain formidable ahead of future elections.