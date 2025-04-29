President Mahama to Launch Adwumawura Programme in Kumasi

Kumasi: President John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to launch the Government's flagship programme, 'Adwumawura', in Kumasi on Monday, April 28, at the Prempeh Assembly Hall. The programme is a business start-up initiative aimed at facilitating the creation, tracking, and mentoring of a minimum of 10,000 businesses annually with a focus on young people.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Adwumawura Programme will be implemented by the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). It seeks to empower young Ghanaians between 18 and 35 years to start and grow their businesses, forming a central part of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s 2024 manifesto. The initiative addresses youth unemployment and fosters entrepreneurship in Ghana.

The Adwumawura Programme is part of the NDC's broader commitment to create 250,000 jobs annually through initiatives such as the 'Edwuma Pa' programme. By emphasizing entrepreneurship, skills development, and digital innovation, the Government aims to empower Ghana's youth and stimulate economic growth.

The 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, presented by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson to Parliament in March, allocated GH?100 million to initiate the Adwumawura programme. It is designed to provide young entrepreneurs with support to establish and sustain their enterprises, offering skills training, mentorship, and access to start-up capital and equipment.

The NDC's Manifesto 2024 outlines a holistic approach to ensure the viability and sustainability of new businesses. The National Apprenticeship Programme will complement the Adwumawura initiative, offering free technical and vocational training, certification, and start-up support to young people, enabling them to start their own businesses upon completion.

The Government also plans to implement tax incentives for start-ups, exempting new and small businesses from corporate and personal income taxes for the first two years after incorporation to reduce the financial burden on emerging entrepreneurs.

Mr. George Opare Addo, the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, stated in a video message to the Ghana News Agency that promises were made in the run-up to the 2024 election to create decent and sustainable jobs for young people, and the Government is committed to fulfilling these promises.