Dr. Patrick Nomo Returns as Chief Director of Ministry of Finance

Accra: Dr. Patrick Nomo has resumed his role as Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance, two years after his transfer to the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation. He takes over from Ms. Eva Mends, who he handed the baton to in April 2023. Dr. Nomo and Ms. Mends both served as Directors of the Budget Division of the Ministry of Finance previously.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Ministry held a staff durbar to bid farewell to Ms. Eva Mends and welcomed back Dr. Nomo. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister of Finance, commended the immediate past Chief Director for her service and leadership in navigating the country's economic crisis. This included securing the US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and advancing the country's debt restructuring efforts.

Dr. Forson stated, 'The progress we see in the economy today reflects the hard work of this Ministry, with Eva providing steady leadership and focus.' He expressed confidence in Dr. Nomo's institutional knowledge in propelling the work of the Ministry and urged staff to support efforts to reset the economy.

Present at the event were Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Head of Civil Service Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, and Chief Director at the Office of the Head of Civil Service Mrs. Eunice Osae. Also in attendance were the Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah, and Chief Director at the Office of the Head of Local Government Service Mrs. Felicia Agyeman Boakye.