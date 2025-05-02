GRA Marks May Day with Renewed Commitment to Worker Welfare and Service Delivery

Accra: The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has joined workers across the nation in commemorating International Workers' Day, with a reaffirmation of its commitment to improving staff welfare, training, and working conditions.

According to Ghana News Agency, speaking at a ceremony to mark the occasion, Mr. Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, Commissioner-General of the GRA, emphasized the importance of the day as a time to honour workers and advocate their dignity and rights. 'This is a day to uphold the welfare of workers. We must continue to respect and honour the dignity of our staff who are at the heart of Ghana's revenue mobilization,' he said.

On the theme 'Resetting Pay and Working Conditions for Ghana: The Role of Stakeholders,' Mr. Sarpong stressed the need for sustained efforts in improving working environments, providing staff training, and extending career development opportunities within the Authority. He also called for deeper collaboration with leadership and organized labour groups to strengthen workplace relations and protect workers' rights.

While acknowledging the current challenges of limited resources, he urged staff to remain resilient and committed to delivering quality and efficient public service. 'The GRA will continue to push for the welfare of its workers because our success depends on their commitment and well-being,' he added.

Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority Workers Union (GRAWU), Mr. Theophilus Ehun, assured staff that the Union remained focused on protecting their interests. 'We will continue to prioritize the welfare of our members and ensure that working conditions are maintained in accordance with the law,' Mr. Ehun stated.

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, is celebrated globally on May 1 to recognise the contribution of workers and labour movements.