Eastern Regional Health Service 2024 Performance Review Prioritizes Maternal Health

Koforidua: The Eastern Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has held its 2024 annual performance review to assess progress and strategize for enhancing maternal health services within the region. The review was on the theme 'Improving Maternal Health Outcomes Through System Strengthening and Accountability at All Levels of Health Care Delivery.'

According to Ghana News Agency, the two-day performance review meeting brought together Hospital Medical Superintendents, District Health Directors, staff from the Health Service, and Heads of Departments in Koforidua. Participants discussed best practices and effective strategies to improve health outcomes. The collaborative efforts shown during the meeting underline the commitment of the GHS to prioritize maternal health and reinforce accountability in the delivery of health care services across the region.

In her keynote address, Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, Eastern Regional Minister, emphasized the importance of the review as a recurring event for reflecting on achievements, addressing challenges, and setting future goals. She highlighted maternal death as a significant concern, stressing the need for concerted efforts to address it and expressing hope for improved outcomes.

Dr. Winfred Ofosu, Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, reported continuous improvement in overall performance over recent years, with a score of 3.9 out of 5 in 2024, up from 3.6 in 2023. He noted increases in access to Outpatient Department services and a slight rise in hypertension and diabetes incidence, while childhood immunization coverage saw a slight decline. Institutional all-cause mortality rose, but the maternal mortality ratio improved, declining from 112 in 2023 to 102 per 100,000 live births in 2024. Tuberculosis case notification and tracer medicine availability also increased.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the region has shown positive improvement since 2020. Dr. Ofosu outlined the health sector's goal to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030, emphasizing the need for increased access to quality health services without financial constraints. He stressed the importance of multi-sectoral actions, including the involvement of families and communities, to improve maternal outcomes.

Dr. Ofosu acknowledged external factors impacting maternal health, such as nutrition, infrastructure, and transportation. He highlighted the ongoing implementation of Networks of Practice (NoP) to strengthen the sub-district health system, with 66 functional NoP poised for expansion throughout the region. This initiative aims to enhance health service delivery, particularly in underserved communities and sub-districts.