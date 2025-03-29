‘Meeting Bismarck’ Engages Health Workers and TBAs to Promote Safe Childbirth

Accra: Meeting Bismarck, a Germany-based non-governmental organization (NGO) focused on maternal and child health, has engaged health service workers and Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs) in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, to promote safer childbirth practices. The engagement was aimed to research why some pregnant women prefer delivering with TBAs instead of seeking care at health facilities, despite the latter being generally safer. The initiative is part of the organization's broader effort to improve maternal health outcomes in the Volta Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, Ms. Koppitz Sandrina, a representative of Moving Frame, another NGO collaborating with Meeting Bismarck, noted that their organization had been actively involved in projects that supported safe childbirth and the well-being of mothers and children in the Volta Region. These projects include training workshops for midwives and rural cinema tours to raise awareness about maternal health.

She explained that the initiative started in 2022 in the town of Have, where they organized rural cinema screenings of a documentary on maternal health. These screenings were followed by discussions with key stakeholders, including midwives, TBAs, mothers, and other community members, to address challenges surrounding childbirth.

According to Ms. Sandrina, a study conducted in selected communities within the Volta Region revealed that approximately 86 per cent of deliveries took place at health facilities, while six per cent occurred with TBAs. Additionally, eight per cent of births happen at clinics but under circumstances where TBAs were still involved.

Recognizing that the Ghana Health Service (GHS) aims to phase out TBA-led childbirth due to safety concerns, the NGOs sought to understand why some women continue to rely on TBAs and how this trend could be addressed. Some women reported that they prefer TBAs because of poor treatment at certain health facilities. Others cited accessibility challenges, as some health centers are located far from their communities.

To address these issues, the engagement session highlighted several recommendations, including establishing more well-equipped and accessible healthcare facilities, enhancing collaboration between midwives and TBAs, particularly for emergency cases, and training midwives to adopt a more patient-centered and compassionate approach to care.

Health workers at the event appreciated the NGOs' efforts and called for more outreach initiatives to educate women on the benefits of delivering at health facilities. Meanwhile, some TBAs who attended the session acknowledged that their client numbers had declined over the years. They attributed this to increased awareness about antenatal care and the fact that childbirth services at health facilities are now covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the importance of skilled birth attendants (SBAs), such as midwives, in managing childbirth and reducing maternal and neonatal mortality. While TBAs traditionally serve as a link between communities and the healthcare system, WHO recommends integrating them into formal health services to enhance maternal and child health outcomes.

The engagement was attended by health workers, public health officials from the Ho Municipal and Volta Regional Health Directorate, Queen Mothers, TBAs, and other key stakeholders.