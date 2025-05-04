Edmond Kombat Appointed Acting Managing Director of Tema Oil Refinery

Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Edmond B. Kombat to the position of Acting Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), following the reassignment of Dr. Yussif Sulemana to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition. This change in leadership was communicated in a letter dated Tuesday, April 29, 2025, signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Sulemana is expected to take on the role of Technical Advisor at the Ministry after a brief tenure at TOR. The transition occurs at a time when the refinery is dealing with significant challenges, including legacy debt and the need for capital investment. Mr. Kombat's appointment marks a strategic move aimed at revitalizing the refinery's role in the nation's energy landscape.

Mr. Kombat, previously named Deputy Managing Director of TOR earlier this year, is recognized for his expertise as a lawyer and energy strategist. His new role is anticipated to bring stability and enhance TOR's operational effectiveness. As a co-founder and former Director of Research and Policy at the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Kombat combines technical, financial, and legal skills. He holds a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School and was called to the Ghana Bar in 2022.

During his prior tenure as Special Assistant to a former TOR Managing Director, Kombat was instrumental in securing US$110 million in investment and implementing reforms that saved the country approximately US$300 million. Following his appointment, he expressed commitment to ensuring TOR's turnaround and sustainability.

TOR, with a capacity of 45,000 barrels per day, has struggled with operational inefficiencies due to ageing infrastructure, unreliable crude supply, and financial constraints. Ghana's reliance on imported refined petroleum products has raised concerns over energy security and foreign exchange reserves.

Mr. Kombat's diverse experience in the public and private sectors includes roles as an energy analyst at TOR and a business and energy analyst at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST). He also worked as a Summer Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2013. His leadership is expected to foster strategic partnerships with investors and industry stakeholders, crucial amid rising fuel consumption and volatile global oil markets.

Observers see Mr. Kombat's appointment as an opportunity to revitalize TOR's role in Ghana's downstream petroleum sector, focusing on improving crude procurement, plant efficiency, and securing funding. Staff at TOR have welcomed the appointment, viewing it as a step toward stability and renewed direction.