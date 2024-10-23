Effective conflict management needed for productivity in healthcare facilities

Mr Prosper Lana, the Deputy Director of Administration at the Upper West Regional Health Directorate, has emphasized the vital role of effective conflict management in maintaining productivity within Ghana's healthcare sector. Speaking at a leadership orientation session for leaders of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in Wa, Mr Lana warned that unhealthy conflicts could destabilise healthcare facilities and compromise patient care. He stated that conflicts often originate from differing perspectives, saying, 'When you think differently and I think differently, there is a tendency for us to disagree.' Mr Lana urged the leadership of the GRNMA to employ compromise, creative problem-solving and diplomatic communication to prevent conflicts, saying, 'Don't be too defensive as leaders.' 'By prioritising conflict management and embracing diverse perspectives, you can create a harmonious and productive work environment that benefits both staff and patients,' he indicated. Mr Lana ca tegorised conflicts into intrapersonal; interpersonal; intragroup; intergroup and inter-organisational, adding that whichever type they faced they should try to manage it effectively as leaders. He indicated that conflicts within health facilities could be disastrous when not managed well and could lead to a decline in the quality of patient care. He, however, stated that effective conflict management could enhance patient care, boost staff morale, and improve overall healthcare delivery across the region. 'Conflict management is about limiting the negative aspects of conflict and ensuring it doesn't adversely affect your core business,' Mr Lana said. He encouraged leaders of the Association to respect opposing views, appreciate the diverse backgrounds of people, and prioritise resolution over winning arguments. Mr Lawrence Bagrmwin, the Upper West Regional Chairman of the GRNMA, observed that conflict could arise anywhere including the home and workplace. He added that the current perceived economic ha rdship in the country had made 'people angry on the move' which had necessitated the need for the leaders of the Association to be empowered to manage it effectively when it arose. Source: Ghana News Agency