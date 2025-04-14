Emotional Intelligence Aids Leaders in Conflict Management – Prof. Dartey-Baah

Accra: Professor Samuel Kwasi Dartey-Baah, Director of the Institutional Advancement Directorate at the University of Ghana, emphasized the role of emotional intelligence in leadership, highlighting its importance in fostering trust, resolving conflicts, and positively influencing others.

According to Ghana News Agency, Prof. Dartey-Baah discussed these insights during an inaugural lecture titled 'Dancing in the Boardroom: Leading with Groove, Balancing Tradition and Transformation in Ghana's Leadership Landscape.' He explained that emotional intelligence enhances perceptions of effectiveness and improves job satisfaction within leadership roles.

In Ghana's organizational environment, where communal values and relationships are crucial, emotional intelligence is essential for shaping workplace dynamics and fostering positive interpersonal relationships. The University of Ghana organized the lecture where Prof. Dartey-Baah described leadership as an intricate dance requiring skills, strategies, and emotional intelligence to navigate.

Prof. Dartey-Baah noted that Ghana's leadership is a blend of historical traditions and modernization pressures. The concept of 'dancing in the boardroom' illustrates effective leadership as an art form, requiring rhythm, flexibility, and awareness of the cultural and socio-political context.

He stressed the need for leaders to align decisions, communication, and actions, balancing organizational objectives with the needs of employees, stakeholders, and communities. Prof. Dartey-Baah highlighted challenges facing corporate leadership in Ghana, shaped by the colonial legacy, traditional governance systems, and globalization.

He emphasized the importance of adaptive leadership, stating that leaders must embrace diversity, inclusivity, and resilience to align organizational goals with broader societal needs. Prof. Dartey-Baah explained that effective leadership in Ghana's boardrooms requires balancing historical traditions with the agility needed for transformation.

Leading with groove involves adopting a leadership style that is fluid, emotionally resonant, and responsive to the needs of followers and stakeholders. It aims to synchronize efforts toward common goals while maintaining a harmonious work environment.

Prof. Dartey-Baah connected leadership to Ubuntu values of shared humanity and interconnectedness. He explained that leading with groove recognizes the importance of both individual and group success, aligning personal aspirations with the organizational mission.

As Ghana integrates with global markets, leaders must adapt organizations to meet modern business demands while preserving values vital to Ghanaian identity and success.