Court to Deliver Verdict on Ex-Lover’s Property Case

Enchi: The Enchi District Magistrate Court is set to deliver its verdict on April 23, 2025, concerning the case of a woman accused of destroying and setting fire to her ex-lover's property in Amonie, located in the Aowin municipality. The accused, Ruth Arthur, also known as Amina, had previously pleaded guilty with an explanation to charges including unlawful entry, causing damage, and stealing.

According to Ghana News Agency, the court, under the presiding authority of Mr. Lawrence Buanor-Buer, granted Ruth bail amounting to GHS30,000, with the requirement of two sureties. General Sergeant Stephen Offei Asante, leading the prosecution, informed the court that the complainant, David Anni, also known as Nana Atopah, is an Okada rider residing in Amonie.

General Sergeant Asante stated that Ruth lived in the same community as the complainant. The two were in a relationship for two years. However, following the tragic loss of their two-month-old child, Ruth's family objected to the relationship, leading to their separation.

On March 3, 2025, at approximately 0710 hours, while David was attending his brother's wedding in Nyameah, a friend named Akwasi alerted him that Ruth had broken into his residence and tampered with his belongings. On his return, David found that Ruth had forcibly entered his room and discovered his GHS22,000 missing. Additionally, Ruth allegedly damaged several appliances, including a 32-inch Hisense flat-screen television, a Binatone standing fan, Sony speakers, a master decoder, and a double-bed mattress.

In the kitchen area, Ruth reportedly destroyed various items, such as a container drum, with the total damage amounting to GHS27,019. Following a report to the police, officers accompanied David to the scene, where they discovered that some of his belongings, including a double-bed mattress, had been partially burned.

During police interrogation, Ruth admitted to the offenses in her caution statement and was subsequently charged and brought to trial.