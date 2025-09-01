Ensuring Universal Health Coverage – Akatsi South NHIS Offers Free Services

Akatsi: A team from the Akatsi South Municipal office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has provided free services to residents of Avenorpedo and surrounding communities in the Municipality to support their health insurance needs. The exercise formed part of the Scheme’s social responsibility drive and broader strategy to ensure Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Francis D. Bedzo, the new Akatsi South Municipal NHIS Manager, stated that the NHIS remained committed to ensuring every individual had access to quality healthcare without financial constraints. He explained that the exercise, which involved free registration and renewal of inactive NHIS cards, was also part of the Scheme’s contribution to this year’s ‘Agbeliza’ festival celebrated by the people of Avenorpedo. “We stand in solidarity with the people of Avenorpedo for a successful celebration this year,” he added.

Universal Health Coverage requires that all people have access to the full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship. It encompasses health promotion, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care across the life course. Achieving UHC is one of the targets set under the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015.

The exercise recorded 476 health insurance renewals and 40 new registrations. Some beneficiaries who spoke to the GNA expressed gratitude to the NHIS team for the intervention.