Unity Emphasized as Greatest Asset by GRNMA

Bolgatanga: Mr Francis Kwaku Wuni, the Upper East Regional Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), emphasized the importance of unity within the association, stating that it is the greatest asset that must be upheld and protected. He made these remarks during the Bolgatanga Municipal launch of the Nurses and Midwives week celebration.

According to Ghana News Agency, the event was organized by the Municipal branch of the GRNMA and centered around the theme: ‘Nurses and midwives, our future: Caring for nurses and midwives strengthens economies.’ Mr. Wuni addressed the attendees on issues of unionism and welfare, attributing the delay and non-implementation of their conditions of service agreement to the divisions within the nursing and midwifery professions. He expressed that unity under the GRNMA would prevent such delays.

Mr. Wuni further explained that politicians exploit the division within the professions to delay implementing their conditions of service, noting that before 1960, the existence of two separate unions led to insufficient bargaining power. He highlighted the historical decision to unite under the GRNMA with the motto ‘Unity is Strength.’

The Regional Secretary assured members that the leadership is actively following up on the implementation of their service conditions and encouraged them to remain calm. He outlined the benefits provided by the GRNMA, including loans, health support, retirement packages, and communication services, and revealed plans to scale up the loan scheme.

In addition, Mr. Mohamadu Dokurugu, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chairman of the GRNMA, announced the commissioning of a newly refurbished Municipal office. Supported by Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the President of the GRNMA, the office is equipped to address members’ issues during official hours.

The Nurses and Midwives week celebration, tied to International Nurses Day on May 12, honors the contributions of nurses and midwives. Since its inception in 1960, the GRNMA has marked this event across its regions, celebrating the vital role of healthcare professionals in nation-building.