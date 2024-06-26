Exclusive breastfeeding superior to other infant feeding methods – Professor Aryeetey

Professor Richmond Nii Okai Aryeetey, Head, Department of Population and Reproductive Health at University of Ghana, says mothers should not abandon exclusive breastfeeding since it remains 'superior' to any other means of feeding infants. Speaking at his inaugural lecture in Accra, he said mothers should not be 'deceived' to substitute breast milk, recommended within first six months after child birth, for other methods like commercial milk formula. He said formula milk could be 'an alternative' to breastmilk in situations where there were no access to human milk but should not be 'marketed as the norm for child feeding'. Providing insight on the topic: 'Child Feeding for Human Health and Development: Bridging the Know-Do Gap', he stressed the importance of breastfeeding for both mother and child, in addition to other social benefits. '[Breast] feeding children properly is an investment in human capital which translates into their ability to survive and perform better in terms of physical growth. 'Well- fed children experience lower risk of infection; they have enhanced learning potential and perform better in school and are set on a good track for productive adult life,' he noted. Prof Aryeetey indicated that children 'deserve the right to proper nutrition', and that, babies must be fed 'anytime, anywhere, on demand, and not based on the mother's schedule'. Apart from other health benefits, optimal breastfeeding, according to the public health expert, was also 'an effective family planning tool, when done properly'. Pointing out the adverse effects of poor feeding in children, he cautioned against 'forced-feeding' which, he explained, could affect proper eating habits of children later in life. 'If a child associates a particular feeding approach to trauma, this can alter the way they eat later on in life that is why things like forced-feeding should not be encouraged,' he stated. Prof Aryeetey debunked some myths about breastfeeding and requested support for breastfeeding mothers who faced challenges. To that end, he called for the establishment of 'breastmilk banks' in health facilities where there were no alternative to a mother's breastmilk. He urged government and non-governmental actors to create 'breastfeeding-friendly' spaces at workplaces, to enable mothers feed children while performing core organisational duties. Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor University of Ghana, reiterated the importance of breastfeeding, saying it was one of the 'easiest things' mothers could do for their babies. Commending Prof Aryeeetey for 'delivering brilliantly' on the topic, she highlighted the University's support for nursing mothers, and urged the public to 'take action and become disciples of breastfeeding.' Source: Ghana News Agency