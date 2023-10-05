eXp Realty Spotlights Top Agents at EXPCON 2023

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eX p Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet ” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), recognized 39 top agents and teams at the company’s annual EXPCON 2023.

EXPCON 2023, being held Oct. 2-5 in Las Vegas, is the company’s exclusive gathering of the world’s top real estate professionals. This year’s event focused on innovation and leveraging artificial intelligence to drive business.

Glenn Sanford, Founder and CEO of eXp Realty, along with Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer, and Leo Pareja, Chief Strategy Officer, proudly acknowledged the outstanding production achievements and contributions of 39 eXp Realty agents and team in 2022. These exceptional agents were recognized across diverse categories, encompassing top individuals and teams based on sides, GCI and volume in the U.S., Canada and internationally.

“Success is not just about one person or one company; it’s about creating a community that empowers one another to reach their full potential,” said Sanford. “I am so proud to honor this exceptional group of agents for their outstanding work from last year. As the most agent-centric brokerage on the planet, we are laser-focused on supporting our agents. I speak for the entire eXp community when I thank and congratulate these individuals for their incredible achievements and contributions.”

The winners are:

Top Individuals by Sides, U.S. #1 – John Scalia, Florida #2 – Charles “Chuck” Williamson, Wilson, North Carolina #3 – Sheryl Houck, Florida

Top Individuals By Sides, Canada #1 – Mark Verzyl, Alberta #2 – Shannon Runcie, Saskatchewan #3 – Rachel Vanderveen, Alberta

Top Individuals By Sides, International #1 – Christopher Abraham – Great Britain, UK #2 – Claire Bilton – Great Britain, UK #3 – Mark Buchanan – Great Britain, UK

Top Individuals by GCI, U.S. #1 – John Scalia, Florida #2 – Soomin Kim, Austin, Texas #3 – Charles “Chuck” Williamson, Wilson, North Carolina

Top Individuals by GCI, Canada #1 –Rachel Vanderveen, Alberta #2 – Zhe Geng, British Columbia #3 – Mark Verzyl, Alberta

Top Individuals by GCI, International #1 – Leigh Martinuzzi, Australia #2 – Christopher Abraham, Great Britain, UK #3 – Bjorn Kunzel, Australia

Top Individual by GCI, eXp Commercial Yoshimi Asano, Texas

Top Individuals by Volume, U.S. #1 – John Scalia, Florida #2 – Chandra Kaladhar Reddy Vennapusa, Bothell, Washington #3 – Chad Hetherman, Huntersville, North Carolina

Top Individuals by Volume, Canada #1 –Rachel Vanderveen, Alberta #2 – Zhe Geng, British Columbia #3 – Mark Verzyl, Alberta

Top Individuals by Volume, International #1 – Christopher Abraham, Great Britain, UK #2 – Thomas Howe, Great Britain, UK #3 – Claire Bilton, Great Britain, UK

Top Teams by Volume, U.S. #1 – The Short Term Shop, 15 markets #2 – #TEAMFAST, Bay Area, California #3 – Beer Home Team, Southern California

Top Teams by Volume, Canada #1 –Affinity Real Estate, Ontario #2 – The Jennifer Jones Team, Ontario #3 – Infill Hub Group, Alberta

Top Teams by Volume, International #1 – Consultan, Portugal #2 – One Sixteen Group, Puerto Rico #3 – Nuno Venceslau – Luxury Real Estate, Portugal

Top Teams by Sides, U.S. #1 – The Short Term Shop, 15 markets #2 – #TEAMFAST, Bay Area, California #3 – Mark Z Home Selling Team, Metro Detroit, Michigan

Top Teams by Sides, Canada #1 – Atkinson Team, Alberta #2 – Infill Hub Group, Alberta #3 – Affinity Real Estate, Ontario

Top Teams by Sides, International #1 – James Conyers Team, South Africa #2 – Consultan, Portugal #3 – One Sixteen Group, Puerto Rico

Top Teams by GCI, U.S. #1 – The Short Term Shop, 15 markets #2 – #TEAMFAST, Bay Area, California #3 – Beer Home Team, Southern California

Top Teams by GCI, Canada #1 – Affinity Real Estate, Ontario #2 – The Jennifer Jones Team, Ontario #3 – Atkinson Team, Alberta

Top Teams by GCI, International #1 – One Sixteen Group, Puerto Rico #2 – Team Arnaud Motreff Immobilier, France #3 – Consultan, Portugal

Rookies of the Year eXp Realty: Chandra Kaladhar Reddy Vennapusa, Washington International: Monica Rodriguez Garcia, Puerto Rico eXp Canada: Jake Nicolle, Ancaster, Ontario eXp Commercial: Sarah Cooley, North and South Carolina

Mentor of the Year Brett Bonner, Washington

ICON of Year Michael Weisman, Founder and Team Leader of the Real Property Team at eXp Realty in Portland, Maine

Jeffrey Buettner Philanthropist Award Luna Mariah Dietz, Oregon

Humanitarian of the Year Jon Pugh, California

Woman of Influence Veronica Figueroa, Florida



About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

