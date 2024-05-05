Family of the late Awuley Quaye Snr. calls on GOC

The family of Emmanuel Awuley Quaye Snr. Former Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars have called on the leadership of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC). This is to inform the GOC of the death of the former Awuley Quaye Snr as well funeral and burial arrangement for the former player who led Ghana to win the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations. Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah - President of the GOC welcomed them and shared his sympathy and condolences on behalf of all sports federations and sportsmen and women in Ghana. He narrated some experiences with the former defender and other retired footballers. He said the late Awuley Quaye was a great man who left a legacy because many leant a lot from him and his inspirational role that led Ghana to win the 1978 AFCON for keeps. He urged the children to be strong and focused adding that God knows best. 'Your dad's passing leaves an irreplaceable void in Ghanaian football, but his legacy would continue to inspire generations to come, he was indeed a great star from Korle Gonno, and his leadership was unique,' he expressed. Rev. Awuley Quaye Junior, who played for the Black Starlets, Black Satellites, Black Meteors and Black Stars introduced his siblings, Naa Adu, Abdullah, and Lawrencia. He announced that the burial has been fixed for June 8, 2024, at the forecourt of the State House. Source: Ghana News Agency