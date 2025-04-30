FAO Initiates 14th Regional Management Team Meeting with Photo Exhibition in Accra

Accra: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has inaugurated its 14th Regional Management Team meeting in Accra to deliberate on crucial matters influencing the future of Africa's agrifood systems. According to Ghana News Agency, the three-day meeting, themed 'Partnership. Innovation. Action. Learning,' aims to fortify partnerships, promote innovation, escalate actions, and enhance learning throughout FAO's operations in Africa. The event aligns with the 80th anniversary of the FAO, drawing over 150 leaders and technical experts from various parts of Africa and FAO headquarters. In conjunction with the formal sessions, a special photo exhibition titled 'FAO at 80: 365 Days of Action in Africa' is being showcased at the meeting venue. This exhibition highlights FAO's achievements on the continent since its inception in 1945 and envisions the organization's future endeavors.