Reverend Lawrence Tetteh Calls for National Prayer to Restore Ghana’s Glory

Accra: The Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, a renowned evangelist and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has urged Ghanaians to engage in fervent prayer for the restoration of the nation's glory. Dr Tetteh emphasized that the nation is at a critical crossroads, with significant challenges affecting its politics, economy, education, and religious institutions. He stressed the importance of prayer, stating, "A prayerless nation is a powerless nation."

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Tetteh made these remarks at a press conference ahead of the forthcoming National Prayer Rally, scheduled for May 1-11, 2025, at the Miracle Centre in Accra. The rally, themed 'This Nonsense Must Stop,' aims to unite religious leaders and citizens in intercession for Ghana. Dr Tetteh explained that the theme reflects a deep reflection on the 'absurdities' facing the nation, which have permeated various sectors, including politics, education, and health.

Dr Tetteh highlighted the erosion of Ghanaian values and ethics, challenges in marriages, and the influence of foreign infiltrations on the youth. He noted that despite over 95 percent of Ghanaians identifying with a religion, the collective moral and spiritual influence has diminished. He urged the nation to seek divine intervention and rely on God for direction, quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14 as a call to humble themselves and pray for healing.

He called for unity post-election, transcending political, ethnic, and religious divides, and emphasized the need for peacebuilding in conflict-prone areas like Bawku. He also addressed the ongoing discussions around the suspension of Chief Justice Araba Sackey Torkornoo, advocating for calm, transparency, and the preservation of democracy.

Dr Tetteh condemned illegal mining, describing it as a national disgrace, and raised concerns about the potential future necessity to import water due to environmental degradation. He warned that corruption remains a national security threat and called for bold actions and transparency in public leadership.

The clergyman advised against foreign interference in Ghana's cultural and moral values and lamented the rise in public insults and disrespect. He urged a return to discipline and mutual respect, advising security agencies to commit to protecting lives and property without intimidation.

Dr Tetteh encouraged the media to act as ambassadors of peace and moral integrity, using their platforms to inspire unity and national revival. He concluded by calling for collective prayer, repentance, and action to restore the full glory of the nation.