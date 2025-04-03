FAWE-Ghana Urges Strengthened Measures for Child Safeguarding

Bolgatanga: The Forum for African Women Educationalists Ghana (FAWE-Ghana), a non-governmental organisation, has called for intensified efforts to ensure the safeguarding of children at all levels of society. The organisation emphasised the need for stronger policies, community engagement, and institutional frameworks to protect children from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

According to Ghana News Agency, FAWE-Ghana has urged the government, through its agencies including the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, and community structures, to address safeguarding issues at the grassroots level to ensure safe spaces for children. Mr. Emmanuel Gazari, Senior Field Officer at FAWE-Ghana, made this call during a capacity-building workshop in Bolgatanga aimed at training district officers and stakeholders in child protection in the Upper East Region.

The workshop was designed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to identify, prevent, and respond to child protection concerns within their respective institutions. It is part of the implementation of a five-year Sexual Health and Reproductive Education (SHARE) project led by Right to Play and supported by WaterAid Ghana, FHI360, and FAWE-Ghana, with funding from Global Affairs Canada.

The project, implemented in the Kassena-Nankana and Builsa Municipalities and Kassena-Nankana West and Bongo Districts, aims to promote gender equality by providing access to sexual and reproductive education and care for young people, particularly girls and young women. The training covered key topics such as child rights, signs of abuse, reporting mechanisms, and best practices in safeguarding policies.

Participants engaged in interactive discussions and case studies to enhance their ability to handle child protection cases effectively. Mr. Gazari highlighted the importance of a multisectoral approach, where all stakeholders work collectively to resolve safeguarding and child protection issues.

Mr. Edmond Alagpulinsa from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), who facilitated the training, urged stakeholders to prioritise children's welfare and design protective frameworks. Participants expressed appreciation for the training and called for more regular sessions to reinforce safeguarding principles.

Dr. Edmund Nellic Nyanwura, Kassena-Nankana Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service, and Mr. Anthony Tognigah Ake, Deputy Director in charge of Supervision at the Ghana Education Service, both noted the training's impact on enhancing protection measures for children in their respective sectors.