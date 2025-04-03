Heritage Month Highlights: Women Empowerment Essential for National Progress

Kumasi: Despite progress in gender equality, many women continue to face barriers that hinder their holistic growth and empowerment thereby limiting their opportunities. As the nation marks the heritage month, it is therefore imperative to appreciate and recognise the vital role of women shaping the country's history.

According to Ghana News Agency, from the pre-colonial era, women have played an instrumental role in national progress, contributing immeasurably to socio-economic and cultural growth. Women like the legendary Yaa Asantewaa, the late queen mother of the Ashanti Empire, led the rebellion against British colonial rule in the 1900s. Among other achievements, her bravery reflected the strength and resilience of indigenous Ghanaian women.

Their bravery, determination, and commitment have inspired many women to climb higher in academics and take leadership positions. As many women in politics continue the legacies of Yaa Asantewaa and other heroines, they break down barriers to excel in fields like politics, health, business, and academia. Women empowerment promotes gender equality and thereby creates a just and equitable society.

As the nation looks into the future, women will continue to play an integral role in its development, hence the need to empower women for them to contribute significantly to building a better Ghana for all. Some of the inspiring words of the legendary Yaa Asantewaa, 'If you, the men of Ashanti, will not go forward, then we, the women, will. We will fight the white men. We will fight until the last of us falls in the battlefields,' have stimulated many contemporary women to strive to achieve their life potential to the full.

However, many women are often subject to discriminatory laws, policies, and socio-cultural practices inimical to their growth and development. Gender biases manifesting in stereotypes contribute to inequalities in the nation's education, employment, and healthcare, as women face restrictions on education, vocational training, and economic opportunities. That limits their ability to acquire skills, secure better-paying jobs, and achieve financial independence.

Socio-cultural norms perpetuate patriarchal attitudes, limiting women's autonomy and agency, with many being labelled as domestic caregivers. Sadly, women are disproportionately affected by domestic violence, sexual harassment, and human trafficking, which manifest into severe physical and emotional abuses and other worst forms of abuses. Women are underrepresented in leadership positions, decision-making, and societal influence, which limits their ability to contribute to decision-making and shaping policies and programmes.

Women face barriers in accessing healthcare services, including reproductive healthcare and family planning resources. These have significant consequences for their general health and well-being, underlining the need to treat women with equal respect and dignity. Despite contributions to national development, many women continue to face discrimination, marginalisation, and inequality in aspects of life. Equal treatment and respect in society inspire women to advance in career goals, shaping the work and home environments.

In the workplace, employers must always recognise the value and contributions of women, and at homes, they deserve equal respect and dignity. There is also the need for society to break down barriers that prevent women from reaching their full potential. That can be done if societal norms and stereotypes that perpetuate inequality are tackled head-on. As the nation marked the Heritage Month, there was the need to reflect and renew its commitment to treating women with equal respect and dignity, thereby breaking barriers that prevented them from achieving their full potential. That would create a just and equitable society where women are valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.

For the nation to overcome societal barriers affecting women's growth and development, it is essential to intensify awareness creation on gender equality and women's rights. Advocacy for policy reforms for women empowerment also remains crucial in that regard, as that will challenge cultural and social norms that perpetuate patriarchal attitudes. Addressing violence and harassment against women will promote equal access to education, economic opportunities, and healthcare services, thereby creating a just society for all.

Looking into the future, it is imperative for the nation to appreciate and recognise the integral role of women, create equal platforms to promote women-led industries, and tackle systemic barriers and biases that prevent women from reaching their full potential. 'Women must also strive to develop themselves,' says Nana Yaa Sakyiwaa Kokor III, the Ankobea Hemaa (sub-queen) of the Dormaa Traditional Area. That, she added, would empower women enough to demand leadership positions in politics and social life.

Women cannot continue to expect opportunities solely based on their gender roles, and we must be challenged to pursue challenging courses for enviable positions too, the queen stated. As Ghana observed her Heritage Month, the issues inimical to the holistic growth and development of women ought to have been tackled proactively to create room for women to contribute significantly to building a better society for all.