Fidelity Bank Employee Volunteering Programme Impacts Lives Nationwide

Accra: As part of the commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Fidelity Bank staff embraced the spirit of giving back to the community through a series of employee volunteering initiatives. Through the Bank's Employee Volunteering Programme (EVP), teams from various branches and departments engaged in impactful projects that touched the lives of about 1,809 beneficiaries nationwide, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency said in Accra.

According to Ghana News Agency, from donations to health screenings to supporting orphanages, Fidelity Bank employees dedicated their time and resources to ensure that the festive season was filled with care, support, and hope. In collaboration with Give Me Hope Foundation, staff from the Bank's Head Office supported the Smile of Hope Outreach in Asamankese by providing medical screenings and donating various essentials. The outreach reached 600 beneficiaries, offering health services to those in dire need.

In Ho, employees donated bedsheets to the children's ward at the Ho Teaching Hospital, benefiting 100 young patients. Additionally, they facilitated health screenings and the renewal of NHIS cards for students at Adaklu Waya EP School, Ho East, benefiting a total of 150 students. The Bank's Tarkwa Main team visited the Angels of Hope Centre Orphanage, where they contributed essential supplies to 55 children.

Additionally, the Digital Sales/Retail Banking team made a significant donation to the Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf, impacting 244 children who received much-needed support. Other teams, including those in Tamale and Techiman, extended their generosity by supporting orphanages and assisting with hospital bills for newborns in need at the NICU Unit, Techiman Hospital, benefiting 130 families.

Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, expressed satisfaction about the institution and staff commitment 'to make a positive difference.' He stated that the EVP embodies this belief, showing the true spirit of Fidelity Bank - not just in banking, but in building communities and empowering the underserved. During the festive period, the bank embarked on a range of initiatives to help those in need, highlighting the outstanding commitment of their employees.

By extending support through initiatives like these, Fidelity Bank is directly contributing to improving lives and making a difference in the communities where they operate. This aligns with the essence of their 'Here For Your Journey' promise - to be there for customers and communities not just financially, but in every possible way. The Bank's EVP highlights its continued dedication to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in relation to health, education, and reducing inequalities.

Through various activities, Fidelity Bank employees embodied the core values of compassion, empathy, and social responsibility, making significant strides toward strengthening the social fabric of the nation.