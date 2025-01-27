Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation Celebrate Passover for Salvation

Otiakrom-Shallom: The Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation has concluded the celebration of Passover for Salvation at Otiakrom-Shallom near Aburi in the Eastern Region. Apostle Dr. Kadmiel E.H. Agbelenyo, the Founder and Leader of the congregation, shared insights about the significance of this event in an interview following the celebration. According to Ghana News Agency, Apostle Agbelenyo emphasized that the Passover feast should be termed the feast of Salvation, as it has historically been a source of deliverance for the Saints. He highlighted that the foundation of salvation can be traced back to the deliverance of the Hebraic Ancestors from Egypt, where they were instructed to partake in the Passover meal prior to their exodus. The Apostle elucidated that the ceremony's focus was on the application of the blood of domestic animals on doorposts, distinguishing the houses of the Hebrews from those of the Egyptians. He stated that the domestic animal sacrificed in Egypt symbolized Christ Jesus in th e New Testament. Apostle Agbelenyo explained that Christ Jesus has become the Paschal Lamb whose blood offers deliverance from eternal destruction. However, he noted that only those who observe the Feast of Passover without blemish can attain salvation, referencing 1 Corinthians 5:6-8. He further clarified that while all Hebrews were instructed to keep Passover, only male children were required to undergo circumcision, deeming female circumcision incorrect. Under the gospel dispensation, circumcision has been replaced with water and spiritual baptism, which he noted is necessary before partaking in the Paschal meal. Apostle Agbelenyo urged that only those baptized physically and spiritually should consume the Paschal meal. He stressed the importance of repentance, confession of trespasses, and baptism as steps towards the Kingdom of Yahweh. He warned that those who reject the Paschal ceremony, described as children of Satan, would forfeit God's gift of salvation. The desire of God, he said, is for all des cendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob to observe Passover as the feast of Salvation, citing Exodus 12:47, and cautioned against neglecting the Paschal meal due to divine judgment and punishment. Apostle Agbelenyo concluded that anti-Paschal members would be spiritually excluded from God's kingdom for rejecting the Creator's salvation work. Unbaptized members, including children of Pastors and Deacons, who have not been baptized before the Passover of FC 6022/AD 2025, would not be considered legitimate members of the congregation, as their names would not be recorded in the Register of Heaven according to Luke 10:17-20.