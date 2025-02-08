FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Arrives in South Africa with Rousing Welcome

Johannesburg: With barely a few months to the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the competition trophy has arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday, February 7, 2025. The 10-kilogram gold-plated shield was received to a rousing welcome in the rainbow nation as local fans eagerly await the competition that brings together the best clubs in the world.

According to Ghana News Agency, the trophy's first stop was at Mamelodi High School, where the entire student population erupted into excitement upon seeing the glittering trophy. Sundowns, one of four African teams scheduled to participate in the competition, became the first African side for the trophy tour. The trophy was accompanied by FIFA legend Alessandro Nesta, a member of the 2006 Italy World Cup-winning team.

Supported by Sundowns captain Themba Zwane, midfielder Siyabonga Mabena, former captain Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, and legendary goal scorer Daniel Mudau, the event was marked by fanfare as the students danced and sang to celebrate the historic moment. The next stop was the Tshwane Mayor's offices before climaxing at Sammy Marks Square, where fans had the opportunity to take photos with the trophy, FIFA legend Nesta, and the Sundowns legends.

The Sundowns, nicknamed the Brazilians, are housed in Group F alongside Fluminense from Brazil, Borussia Dortmund from Germany, and Ulsan from South Korea. The next destination for the trophy is Egypt, home to reigning African champions Al Ahly, before heading to Tunisia for the turn of four-time African champions, Esperance Sportive de Tunis. The final lap of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy will be in Morocco, home of local favorite Wydad Athletic Club.

The trophy will be touring the city of each of the 32 participating clubs in the biggest global club competition, scheduled for June 14 to July 13, 2025, in the United States.