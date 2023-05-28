FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E – day 3: Tunisia concede defeat to Uruguay 0-1, still can advance to Round of 16

Tunisia's U-20 soccer team conceded defeat to Uruguay's 0-1 at a FIFA U-20 World Cup Group E first round day-3 game, played at the Ciudad de La Plata stadium in Buenos Aires.

The only goal of the match was scored by Franco González (90+3).

The national U20 team had lost 1-0 to England at day 1 and defeated Iraq 3-0 at day 2.

They finished the first round third with 3 points behind England (7 pts) and Uruguay (6 pts).

The national U-20 team will have to wait for the match between France and Honduras later tonight to know if they will advance to the Round of 16 among the best third-ranked teams.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse