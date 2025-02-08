First Lady Advocates for Mental Health Integration in Child Healthcare

Accra: First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, has called for the integration of mental health services into child healthcare strategies. She emphasized the need for a holistic approach to address the physical, emotional, and psychological well-being of children.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Mahama made these remarks at the Opening Ceremony of the Paediatric Society of Ghana's Annual General and Scientific Meeting (AGSM) 2025 in Accra. She highlighted the growing mental health challenges faced by children, particularly in rural and underserved communities. The event, themed 'Bridging the Gaps and Building Resilience in Child Health Care Delivery Across Ghana,' gathered healthcare professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for improving child healthcare delivery.

The AGSM 2025 of the Paediatric Society of Ghana represents a significant opportunity to unite stakeholders in the mission to achieve Universal Health Coverage for children across Ghana. The conference provided a platform for esteemed professionals, researchers, and leaders from various fields to exchange knowledge and collaborate. It also engaged partners such as WHO, UNICEF, Ghana Health Service, GJA, and GMA to discuss the common goal of ensuring resilient delivery of quality child healthcare across Ghana.

Mrs. Mahama stressed that mental health is a critical component of a child's overall development. She noted that building resilience in child healthcare delivery is not solely about addressing physical health gaps but also about fostering emotional, psychological, and social development. The First Lady pointed out that children in remote areas often face significant barriers to accessing essential health services, leading to preventable diseases and long-term developmental challenges.

She urged healthcare professionals, including paediatricians and nurses, to address mental health disparities by leveraging technology, training community health workers, and strengthening partnerships with local organizations. Dr. Hilda Mantebea Boye, President of the Paediatric Society of Ghana, supported the call for Universal Health Coverage to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare for all children, regardless of their background or financial status.

Dr. Boye highlighted the disparities between urban and rural healthcare access and advocated for strengthened primary care, expanded paediatric services, and innovative solutions like telemedicine. She emphasized that collaborative efforts, sustainable financing, and a multi-agency approach are essential to building a resilient healthcare system that safeguards the future of Ghana's children.