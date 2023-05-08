Five parliamentary groups created

Five parliamentary groups were formed, Deputy Speaker Anouar Marzouki said. May 10 is the deadline for submitting statements.

Marzouki (constituency of Nabeul) said he will be part of the "independent national bloc" along with 26 other MPs.

The issue of the chairmanship of the parliamentary group was not settled yet. MPs Imed Ouled Jebril (constituency of Boumerdès-Essouassi) and Yassine Mami (constituency of Hammamet) are running for the post, he added.

Marzouki said his parliamentary group brings together MPs from different regions with shared allegiance to the homeland, far from any other partisan or ideological affiliation.

Marzouki said developing "pragmatic" legislation to resolve current crises a top priority for the bloc.

