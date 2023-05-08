National Politics

Five parliamentary groups created

Web DeskComments Off on Five parliamentary groups created

Five parliamentary groups were formed, Deputy Speaker Anouar Marzouki said. May 10 is the deadline for submitting statements.

Marzouki (constituency of Nabeul) said he will be part of the "independent national bloc" along with 26 other MPs.

The issue of the chairmanship of the parliamentary group was not settled yet. MPs Imed Ouled Jebril (constituency of Boumerdès-Essouassi) and Yassine Mami (constituency of Hammamet) are running for the post, he added.

Marzouki said his parliamentary group brings together MPs from different regions with shared allegiance to the homeland, far from any other partisan or ideological affiliation.

Marzouki said developing "pragmatic" legislation to resolve current crises a top priority for the bloc.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

Related Articles
National

Delegates Call for More Transparent Security Council Yet Disagree about Timing of Text-Based Negotiations, as General Assembly Concludes Debate on Reform

Web Desk

The General Assembly today concluded its discussion on the question of equitable Security Council representation with speakers echoing the need to adapt to new and emerging global challenges by boosting the organ’s transparency, legitimacy and membersh…
National Politics

Former South African President Zuma Pleads Not Guilty to Corruption Charges?

Web Desk

Former South African President Jacob Zuma pleaded not guilty to corruption charges Wednesday in a trial that began more than a quarter century ago after some of the alleged crimes were committed. Zuma, 79, is being tried on multiple counts of corruptio…
National Politics

South Sudan’s Liberation Struggle Supplanted by Autocracy

Web Desk

Ten years after gaining independence, some South Sudanese say their struggle for liberation has been supplanted by an autocratic system of government led by the nation’s ruling party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).Many of them complain …