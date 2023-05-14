General

Foga Nukunu congratulates Madam Dzifa Gomashie

Web DeskComments Off on Foga Nukunu congratulates Madam Dzifa Gomashie

Mr Foga Nukunu, a Parliamentary Candidate aspirant for Ketu South in the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) primary elections, has congratulated Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the incumbent Member of Parliament, on her victory.

'I wish to congratulate the Member of Parliament for her victory,' Mr Nukunu posted on his Facebook page after the declaration of the election results Saturday.

Madam Gomashie polled 1,545 votes as against Foga Nukunu's 913 and Jim Morti's 26, to emerge winner and secure her place as the Party's Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 Parliamentary election.

Mr Nukunu said also in the post that, 'So long as I remain a member of the party, I will remain loyal to the party.'

He expressed gratitude to his supporters and urged them to work for the party and the candidate-elect to garner more votes for the party.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

US, Africa to Work Together on Climate Change

Web Desk

The U.S. government says it wants to partner with African countries to combat climate change.A U.S. climate envoy, who is in South Africa to prepare for a key conference next month, said the fight must be an international one.”These kinds of damages do…
General

Weekly Bulletin on Outbreaks and other Emergencies: Week 52: 19 – 25 December 2022

Web Desk

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African region. This week’s articles cover:• Yellow fever in West, Central and East Africa• Monkeypox in the WHO African RegionFor each of these events, a brief description,…
General News

Government of Japan contributes US$ 1 million to UNICEF and WFP for a comprehensive set of life-saving health, nutrition, food security and WASH interventions

Web Desk

HARARE – The Government of Japan has announced a contribution of US$ 1 million to enhance the resilience of communities in Zimbabwe through a comprehensive set of life-saving health, nutrition, food security and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) int…