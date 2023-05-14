Foga Nukunu congratulates Madam Dzifa Gomashie

Mr Foga Nukunu, a Parliamentary Candidate aspirant for Ketu South in the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) primary elections, has congratulated Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the incumbent Member of Parliament, on her victory.

'I wish to congratulate the Member of Parliament for her victory,' Mr Nukunu posted on his Facebook page after the declaration of the election results Saturday.

Madam Gomashie polled 1,545 votes as against Foga Nukunu's 913 and Jim Morti's 26, to emerge winner and secure her place as the Party's Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 Parliamentary election.

Mr Nukunu said also in the post that, 'So long as I remain a member of the party, I will remain loyal to the party.'

He expressed gratitude to his supporters and urged them to work for the party and the candidate-elect to garner more votes for the party.

Source: Ghana News Agency