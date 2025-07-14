Forestry Guard Goes Missing in Nkwanta South

Nkwanta south: A 37-year-old forestry guard, Mr. Daniel Obeng, has gone missing in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region. Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reveals Mr. Obeng was last seen on July 4, 2025, after being transferred from Nkwanta township to Tutukpene, a suburb of Nkwanta South.

According to Ghana News Agency, the victim joined the Forestry Service Commission in 2012 and had previously worked at Brewaniase and Bontibo, cocoa farming communities in Nkwanta South. Mr. Obeng was known for his work ethic and had recently been transferred to his new jurisdiction, where relatives, friends, and colleagues have not been able to contact him.

Colleagues who wished to remain anonymous disclosed that they were with him on the day of his arrival at Tutukpene. However, the following day, they went to his house and found the room half-open with an MP3 player playing music inside. They said upon knocking and receiving no response, they waited for several hours, thinking he might have stepped out. However, when he failed to return, they entered the community to search for him but could not find him.

In an exclusive interview with the GNA, Mr. Christian Obeng, father of the forestry guard, expressed his faith that his son is alive. Mr. Obeng described his son as a young gentleman with a dark complexion, and not too short in stature. He urged anyone who finds a person matching that description to kindly alert the police, assembly members, and traditional authorities, stating, “I believe my son is alive, Obeng is not dead, I trust in God, I will surely see my son.”

The GNA’s engagement with the Nkwanta South Forestry Manager, Mr. Isaac Boamah Amanquah, confirmed that the missing guard has a history of bipolar disorder. He explained that Mr. Obeng’s condition required medical attention and whenever symptoms arise, he was given medication to stabilize his brain. He revealed that some community members reported spotting the guard on July 5, 2025, at about 0500 hours to 0600 hours taking a walk on a farm path.

Mr. Amanquah stated that after Daniel’s disappearance, an official complaint was lodged with the Nkwanta South District Police Command and an extract was subsequently issued for radio publicity to aid in the search efforts. He said despite the reported sighting, search parties have been unable to locate him. Meanwhile, the search efforts, which began on July 6, 2025, are still underway.