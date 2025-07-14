Group Demands Accountability on Stalled Somanya-Kpong Highway Project

Somanya: Kloma Hengme, an advocacy organization based in the Krobo area, has announced plans to stage a peaceful street protest on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to demand urgent action on the stalled reconstruction of the Somanya-Odumase-Kpong highway. In a statement directed at local authorities, the Association led by Mr. Isaac Tamatey Otu highlighted the mounting hardships resulting from the deteriorating condition of the highway, which serves as a vital transit corridor for residents of Yilo and Manya Krobo.

According to Ghana News Agency, the worsening condition of this highway has become a daily source of frustration, hardship, and danger. Dust pollution, massive potholes, and general deterioration are not only damaging vehicles and threatening livelihoods but also endangering lives. Reconstruction of the highway began in July 2024 but has since stalled, with the contractor reportedly abandoning the site early this year.

The delay has sparked widespread concern among commuters, traders, students, and local businesses who rely on the thoroughfare for daily activities and livelihoods. The planned protest, according to the statement, will commence at the Somanya Roundabout and proceed to the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly in Odumase-Krobo. Protesters will march peacefully along the affected stretch of the highway.

Kloma Hengme has assured both authorities and the public that the demonstration would be conducted in a calm and orderly manner. ‘We are coordinating closely with the Ghana Police Service to ensure participant safety and minimize disruption to traffic flow,’ Mr. Otu said.

The protest has been widely viewed by residents and civil society advocates in the area as a decisive call for accountability and demands swift government response to increasing reports of a stalled road infrastructural project.