Former Prez Akufo-Addo, NPP Bigwigs Commiserate with Lumba Family

Accra: Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday led a delegation to commiserate with the family of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, in Accra. He arrived at the East Legon residence of the celebrated musician at about 1430 hours, accompanied by the former Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei-Opare, and other New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts.

According to Ghana News Agency, the former President and members of his team commiserated with the family before signing the Book of Condolence. Mr. Akufo-Addo, in a brief remark, praised the works and legacy of Daddy Lumba, who composed and performed the NPP campaign song: ‘Nana is a Winner’ in 2008. He expressed gratitude on behalf of the party to the family and pledged to provide them with the needed support to give the departed a befitting burial.

The former President, in a previous release, paid tribute to the ‘Ankwanoma’ hitmaker, describing him as a ‘pantheon among musical greats of all time.’ The delegation included the M

inority Leader, Mr. Afenyo Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, Mr. Vincent Ekow Assafua, MP for Akuapem North, Mr. Samuel Awuku, former Minister of the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Derey, former Minister of Defence, Mr. Dominic Ntiwul, and Former Deputy Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr. Jefferson Sackey.

The rest were: Mr. Gabby Okeyere Darko, Fatimatu Abubakar, former Minister of Information, Mr. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, Mr. Asenso Boakye, MP for Bantama, Mr. Peter Mac Manu, Former National Chair NPP, and Dr. Oko Boye, Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku. Nana Kofi Owusu, the Fosu Family Head, thanked the delegation for the visit and said funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.